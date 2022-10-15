Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the September 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock remained flat at $9.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,975. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $111,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 65.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

