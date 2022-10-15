Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Socket Mobile
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.14% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.
Socket Mobile Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SCKT remained flat at $2.04 during trading hours on Friday. 2,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,818. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. Socket Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $9.30.
Socket Mobile Company Profile
Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
