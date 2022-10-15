SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the period. SoFi Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 625,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 127,848 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 97.2% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.58. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.



