Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the September 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 958.0 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SWDAF stock remained flat at $19.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

