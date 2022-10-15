Sologenic (SOLO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $149.29 Million

Sologenic (SOLO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Sologenic token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001953 BTC on popular exchanges. Sologenic has a market cap of $149.29 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sologenic has traded up 57% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sologenic Token Profile

Sologenic was first traded on March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.org. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

