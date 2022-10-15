Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SON. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.23. 364,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,778. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.39. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

In other news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

