Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.67

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 1998610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

Sonos Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Sonos by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sonos by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.