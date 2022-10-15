Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.67

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 1998610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Sonos Stock Down 2.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos
Sonos Company Profile
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonos (SONO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.