Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Price Target Lowered to €156.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €168.00 ($171.43) to €156.00 ($159.18) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Sopra Steria Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS SPSAF remained flat at $188.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.00 and a 200-day moving average of $189.17. Sopra Steria Group has a 1-year low of $188.00 and a 1-year high of $190.00.
