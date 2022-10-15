Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SOHOB stock remained flat at $20.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

