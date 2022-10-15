Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
SOHOB stock remained flat at $20.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
