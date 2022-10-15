Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on October 31st

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.

Source Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of SOR opened at $34.97 on Friday. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18.

In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at $194,095.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 76.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

