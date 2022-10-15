SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,736.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 473.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.09. 693,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,808. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

