SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $53,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,977,000 after acquiring an additional 74,960 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 960,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,533,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,563,000 after buying an additional 505,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $69.48. 255,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $76.30. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.