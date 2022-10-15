SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $110.58

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.58 and last traded at $111.77, with a volume of 27569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.65.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

