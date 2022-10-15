SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $138.97

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $138.97 and last traded at $140.86, with a volume of 2295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.51.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 244,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after acquiring an additional 94,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,123 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 89,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 49,803 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

