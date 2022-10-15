Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

SPE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 12,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 11.6%.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

