Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
SPE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 12,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $16.27.
Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 11.6%.
Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Featured Stories
