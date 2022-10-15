Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.94

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.35. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 516,695 shares changing hands.

Sphere 3D Stock Down 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.51.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 1,300.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

