Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.94

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.35. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 516,695 shares changing hands.
Sphere 3D Stock Down 4.4 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.51.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 1,300.83%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.
