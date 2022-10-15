Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA) Short Interest Update

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCA remained flat at $10.09 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,578. Spindletop Health Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spindletop Health Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Company Profile

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Austin, Texas.

