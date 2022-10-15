Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRC. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.29. 526,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,965. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 157.74%.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 331.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 25,377 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 37,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $1,822,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

