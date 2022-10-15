Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.52.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.70. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $176.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. Research analysts predict that Splunk will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.