Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the September 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,018.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Square Enix in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQNXF remained flat at $43.94 during trading on Friday. 58 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52.

Square Enix ( OTCMKTS:SQNXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $577.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Square Enix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

