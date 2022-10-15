Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the September 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,018.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Square Enix in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS SQNXF remained flat at $43.94 during trading on Friday. 58 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52.
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.
