Square Token (SQUA) Price Reaches $22.72 on Exchanges

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. Square Token has a total market cap of $47.00 million and approximately $524,169.00 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Square Token has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for about $22.72 or 0.00119207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 23.65192241 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $600,300.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

