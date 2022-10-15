SSE’s (SSE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on the stock.

SSE has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,943.43 ($23.48).

SSE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,470 ($17.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,693.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,740.94. The stock has a market cap of £15.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.96. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,405 ($16.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

