St. Louis Trust Co Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after acquiring an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,478. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

