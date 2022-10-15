St. Louis Trust Co Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

St. Louis Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.11. 336,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,975. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

