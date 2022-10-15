St. Louis Trust Co Purchases 6,754 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.6% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $1,449,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $1,217,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. 4,493,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,656. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.