STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at UBS Group

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.44.

STAA traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $68.97. 391,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,410. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $128.31. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 102.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,564,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,636,000 after acquiring an additional 194,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

