Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Short Interest Down 24.9% in September

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $3.36 on Friday. Startek has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.
Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Startek had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Startek will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Startek in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
