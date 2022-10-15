Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $89.00

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEFGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 89.60 ($1.08), with a volume of 463903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.20 ($1.10).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £355.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1,776.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.76.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

Insider Transactions at Starwood European Real Estate Finance

In related news, insider John Whittle acquired 10,000 shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £9,100 ($10,995.65).

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

