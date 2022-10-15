Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $89.00

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 89.60 ($1.08), with a volume of 463903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.20 ($1.10).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £355.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1,776.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.76.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

Insider Transactions at Starwood European Real Estate Finance

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

In related news, insider John Whittle acquired 10,000 shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £9,100 ($10,995.65).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

