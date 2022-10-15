STASIS EURO Price Reaches $0.96 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $119.48 million and approximately $15.10 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.06 or 0.27453523 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010722 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

