State Street (NYSE:STT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.81.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,305. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.45.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.5% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 21,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 20,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.2% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,040.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,973,000 after buying an additional 374,391 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

