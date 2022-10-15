Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $856.72 million.

Steelcase Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $772.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCS. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Steelcase news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster purchased 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,248.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.