Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:STC traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,431. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

