Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $105.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

PM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.26. 3,536,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

