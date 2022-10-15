Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $105.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.
PM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.
PM stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.26. 3,536,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
