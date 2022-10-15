Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $105.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.78.

PM stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $85.26. 3,536,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,053. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.67.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 32,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 272.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

