Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Shares of Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 130736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.57 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Company Profile

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum group metals, palladium, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the 100%-owned Stillwater West project that comprise 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

