Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for October 15th (AC, ACIU, ACU, AUMN, BGI, CRBP, ESBA, FUNC, GEOS, LCI)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, October 15th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

