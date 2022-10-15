StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE ATNM opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.