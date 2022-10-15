StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AYI. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.43.

AYI stock opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $224.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.67%.

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

