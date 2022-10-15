StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.79. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $80.81 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $3,636,233.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 34,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $4,970,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,727. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $3,636,233.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 66.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 701,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after buying an additional 279,920 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,049.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 22,463 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

