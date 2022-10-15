StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.82. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

