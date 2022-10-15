StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Electric Power Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.82. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60.
American Electric Power Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Electric Power (AEP)
