StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
BUD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($79.59) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.81.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE BUD opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.3% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.1% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 399,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.