StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($79.59) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE BUD opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.3% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.1% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 399,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

