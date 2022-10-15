StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ARCB. Citigroup decreased their target price on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.22.

ArcBest Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 131,550 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 490,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after buying an additional 131,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,034.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $5,517,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

