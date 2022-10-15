StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 1.8 %

APAM stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 35.0% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 45,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

