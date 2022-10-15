StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AZPN. Loop Capital raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $242.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

