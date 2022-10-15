StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Axon Enterprise Stock Performance
NYSE:AXON opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $209.00.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
