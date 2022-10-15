StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXONGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:AXON opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

