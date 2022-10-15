StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

BCPC stock opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. Balchem has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $174.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Balchem had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $236.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Balchem news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $452,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

