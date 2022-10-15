StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in BankUnited by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,895,000 after buying an additional 177,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 11.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,742,000 after buying an additional 297,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,390,000 after buying an additional 39,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 22.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,895,000 after buying an additional 240,482 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

