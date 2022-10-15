StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBSI. Sidoti restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

BBSI opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. The company has a market cap of $566.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $239,471.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $239,471.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $144,350.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7,355.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,735,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,744,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 45.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,125,000 after buying an additional 112,806 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 11.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 264,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,272,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares during the period.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

