StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CAE (NYSE:CAE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$37.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.44.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. CAE has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in CAE by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 756,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after buying an additional 622,015 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,708,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 71,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

