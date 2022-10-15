StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRI. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.29.

Carter’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Carter’s by 94.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 63.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 161.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 268,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

